San Mateo man arrested in deadly weapon assault

SAN MATEO (BCN) — Officers arrested a San Mateo man Sunday in connection to assault with a deadly weapon on several victims, police officials said.

Shortly after 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a fight on the 100 block of W. Hillsdale Boulevard in San Mateo, near the Hillsdale Shopping Center.

During the investigation, officers learned that the suspect, described as intoxicated and abusing methamphetamine, assaulted an acquaintance inside an apartment with a hammer. A family member intervened, and was also assaulted by the suspect.

Officers were told that during the altercation, the suspect’s hammer was knocked from his hand, so he grabbed a kitchen knife and left the apartment.

San Mateo Police searched the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate him.

At approximately 11:50 p.m., a police sergeant located the suspect walking in the area of Pacific Boulevard and 42nd Avenue. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Anthony Reyes, was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail.

The victims were initially treated at the scene, and one victim was hospitalized for further treatment. Both victims remain in stable condition.

