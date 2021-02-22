San Mateo man arrested in gas station attack using knife, hammer

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — A 34-year-old San Mateo man was arrested for suspicion of attempted murder Sunday after he allegedly used a knife, a hammer and his vehicle in an attack at a gas station, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a 5:51 p.m. report of an assault at 906 Holly Street in San Carlos and arrested Armando Mendoza, who was identified by a witness at the scene.

Deputies said they learned that Mendoza and the target of his attack, a 40-year-old man known to him, had been involved in a heated discussion near their parked vehicles.

Mendoza allegedly brandished a knife, threatened to kill the other man and attempted to stab him. The man eluded Mendoza, who then attempted to strike him with a hammer, again unsuccessfully according to deputies.

Mendoza then drove his vehicle directly at the man, who was able to avoid being hit. The intended victim was uninjured during the attack.

The sheriff’s department urges anyone who has information regarding this incident to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.