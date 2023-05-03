(KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since Monday night.

Hector Baez, 68, of Burlingame was last seen at about 11:45 p.m. Monday night when he was discharged from San Mateo Medical Center. He left on foot and did not return to his nursing facility in Burlingame.

Police described Baez as a Hispanic man who stands 5-foot-6 with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, pajama pants and no shoes.

He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is considered at-risk. Police said he takes medication for his condition, but it is unknown when he last took the medicine.

Baez does not have a cell phone, money, or car. Police said he has connections to Daly City.

Anyone who sees Baez or knows where he might be is asked to call SMPD at (650) 522-7700.