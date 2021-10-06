San Mateo man sentenced to over 11 years for receiving child pornography

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Mateo man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 11 years and three months for receiving child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair announced.

The man was identified as 25-year-old Adrian Kyle Benjamin who pleaded guilty to child pornography back in July 2018.

Benjamin made four girls send him sexually explicit images and videos of themselves and attempted to convince another two more from California and Connecticut.

In total, Benjamin received over 50 images and at least 10 videos of minor girls nude and/or performing sexual acts.

The youngest victim was a 13-year-old girl based in Australia at the time Benjamin had communicated with her. Other victims were found to be from Canada, Texas and Washington — all of whom were underaged.