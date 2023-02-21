SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Mateo man was arrested on Sunday after he was found standing near a bleeding victim holding a knife, the San Mateo Police Department said. Jose Cortez Rodriguez, 51, was charged with attempted homicide.

SMPD responded to the 400 block of South Norfolk Street for the report of a fight just before 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police said they found the victim “bleeding profusely from his left arm.”

Cortez Rodriguez was standing nearby holding what police described as a “utility knife,” according to SMPD. The victim had small cuts on the back of his head as well as a six-inch gash on his arm.

Police conducted an investigation and learned Cortez Rodriguez had been drinking with the victim earlier in the evening. The victim told SMPD that Cortez Rodriguez “suddenly attacked him,” initiating a fight.

During the fight, the victim alleged that Cortez Rodriguez threatened to cut his throat with the knife. He said his arm was sliced after he raised his arms to protect his head.

The victim ran to a nearby store and asked an employee to call police. Cortez Rodriguez was booked into San Mateo County Jail for attempted homicide.