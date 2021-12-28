San Mateo man survives after being shot in the face by brother

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department (SMPD) announced Tuesday it has made an arrest in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting.

According to police, at about 8:09 p.m. on Christmas Eve, a person called authorities requesting for assistance after being shot in the face.

The victim was confused and was unable to tell police his exact location.

SMPD eventually determined that the person was located at a residence on the 600 block of North Claremont Street.

When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound — he was transported to a local trauma center for non-life-threating injuries.

According to police, the victim was initially uncooperative.

SMPD said through developed leads, were able to determine that the suspect was the victim’s brother — identified as 32-year-old Camerino CruzPineda of San Mateo.

Through investigations, SMPD learned the victim and CruzPineda had a heated argument at their residence — resulting in CruzPineda shooting the victim in the face.

SMPD said they were able to locate CruzPineda as he was leaving the residence and was arrested without incident.

CruzPineda was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.