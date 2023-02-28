SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department busted a massage parlor that is suspected of being a brothel, the department said in a press release on Tuesday. SMPD said that two undercover officers asked for massages and were offered sex for money.

SMPD served a search warrant at the business, located on the 100 block of De Anza Boulevard, at about 2 p.m. on Friday. Police said the investigation confirmed that prostitution was occurring at the business.

The owner, 43-year-old San Jose resident Liping Yao, was accused by SMPD of negotiating sexual acts for money. She was arrested for prostitution and maintaining a brothel.

SMPD officers offered human trafficking resources to Yao and another employee who was present while the warrant was served.

“The San Mateo Police Department is aware of the dangers and evils of human trafficking and remains committed to ensuring the safety of all our community members,” SNPD said.

Police advised the public that if they believe someone is being trafficked, they should contact law enforcement rather than attempting to rescue the victim.