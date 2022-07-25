SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Mateo mother of two is facing up to seven years in prison after pleading no contest to felony child neglect charges.

Brie Allison, 44, was arrested in April of 2019 when San Mateo Police Department officers found her 3-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son in the backseat of Allison’s vehicle and they appeared to be suffering from neglect.

Officers observed that the children were sitting unbuckled in the backseat and there were 79 grams of methamphetamine within arms reach of the children, investigators said. It was 4 a.m. and the children told police that they were cold and hungry, according to prosecutors. Their clothing was wet and very dirty.

A medical examination found that the young girl and boy had infected, open sores on their bodies and their teeth were blackened. “Both kids were coughing and sneezing. The three-year-old stated they do no take baths or showers, just wiped with towels,” prosecutors wrote.

Allison was slated to stand trial in March. During jury selection, she showed up late to the courthouse and was admonished by the judge. Later that afternoon, the mother showed up 20 minutes late to court again. The judge then informed Allison that a plea deal offer, which would have limited her sentence to one year in jail, was being rescinded.

The mother ultimately pleaded no contest to two felony counts. She was slated to be sentenced Monday by Judge Jonathan Karesh in the San Mateo County courthouse.