2 suspected of child abuse in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO (KRON) – Two people are in custody after they are believed to have harmed an infant, according to police.

San Mateo County sheriffs responded to Stanford Hospital on May 7 to reports of a 3-month-old baby who had a broken femur.

The injuries were so severe that it caused police to investigate.

Lesbia Vicenteramirez

Gersson Ayala

Initially only 21-year-old Gersson Ayala, the boyfriend of 22-year-old mother Lesbia Vicenteramirezwas, was suspected of harming the child, but after further investigation police discovered Vicenteramirezwas lied and misled them during the investigation.

Both suspects were arrested today on charges of willful cruelty to a child with injuries, aggravated injury to a child and accessory to a crime.

Ayala’s bail amount is set at $100,000 and Vicenteramirez’s bail is set at $250 due to the

current emergency bail schedule.

Both suspects are being held at Maguire Correctional Facility.