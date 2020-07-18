San Mateo only Bay Area county not on state’s COVID-19 watchlist

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — To the Peninsula, where San Mateo County is the only Bay Area county that’s not on the state’s COVID-19 watch list.

But county leaders are worried they could land there soon.

County officials say that status could easily change if people are not careful and that ending up on the watch list will collapse the economy.

Friday evening, people donning masks in downtown San Carlos, supporting local businesses.

Outdoor dining reopened last month, but many are operating with fewer staff and are bracing for the unknown.

“It’s hard to manage the hiring of employees then laying them off so I kind of feel bad for our employees, it is hard for everybody,” Shalva Dzotsenidze said.

Bay Area counties landed on Governor Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 watch list.

While San Mateo County is not on the list, Shalva Dzotsenidze, owner of Tamari Georgian cuisine says he’s been preparing for the worst.

“If something changes we are ready,” he said. “We’ve been through this already and we got to stay positive and whatever comes our way we’ll be ready.”

In a statement, the county’s health chief says San Mateo County has a case rate of 101.2 cases per 100,000 in population in a 14 day rolling average – that will likely put them on the governor’s list soon.

County Supervisor David Canepa has been urging people to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, even calling on Governor Newsom to fine people who don’t wear one.

Supervisor Canepa says indoor businesses will suffer if the county ends up on the state’s list.

“That’s frustrating,” Lena Nguyen said.

Lena Nguyen has been keeping an eye on the Bay Area and is taking it day by day.

“We don’t have any choices in the health care and world problem,” she said. “I would do whatever I can.”

If San Mateo County lands on the watch list indoor services at hair salons, nail salons, gyms, and churches will be suspended. So these place have time to make money while they can.

“Unless these numbers dramatically decline, it will likely be difficult for us to stay off of the list. We have certainly increased testing which naturally brings the numbers up. But more than ever, this shows how important the state mandate is to wear masks and maintain physical distancing. Those who do not follow simple rules are putting lives at risk and threaten to cripple our economy. Let me repeat. Wear your damn masks please or people will die and the economy will collapse.” San Mateo County Supervisor, David Canepa

“San Mateo County is currently not on the state COVID-19 watch list. Like many other counties, we are concerned about being put on the COVID-19 monitoring list by the state. It impacts our community significantly from economically to mental health challenges. While we are not currently on this list, our case rate of 101.2 cases per 100,000 in the population (14 day rolling average) will likely put us on the list soon. The actions we can all take to prevent the spread of the virus and growth in the number of cases is to continue to emphasize handwashing, wearing face coverings, social distancing and avoidance of large gatherings, and awareness of fever and other symptoms.

We would like to see the State re-evaluate some of their measures since they are not all measures of the spread of the virus or of our capacity to manage. For example, as the State has issued new guidelines for testing to respond to shortages in supplies as well as lengthening test processing times, the positivity rate in every county will likely increase, not because of a change in the spread of the virus but more likely because testing will be more focused on people who are sick, rather than those who are asymptomatic.

If we are put on the monitoring list, we are prepared to rapidly distribute this information into the community to allow residents and businesses to dial back activities the State will limit as they have for other counties,” said Louise F. Rogers, Chief, San Mateo County Health.

Due to the extreme demands on leaders’ time during COVID-19, we aren’t able to provide additional information or answer follow up questions. Thank you for your understanding. San Mateo County Health chief, Louise F. Rogers

