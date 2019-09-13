San Mateo PD arrest two men following series of auto burglary thefts

SAN MATEO (KRON) — San Mateo Police Department officers detained two suspects Thursday following a series of auto burglaries and later arrested them on theft related charges, according to authorities.

Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of George Avenue regarding suspicious men searching for unlocked cars in the area.

The caller gave police a detailed description of the men and reportedly sounded his car alarm to scare the burglars away.

Officers searched the neighborhood and found two men matching the description driving away in a Dodge Durango.

Both men were stopped in the Laurie Meadows Shopping Center and found to be in possession of stolen property from a nearby unlocked car, in addition to other possibly stolen items.

29-year-old Christoper Jongejan and 21-year-old Frank Volonoski were arrested and booked at San Mateo County Main Jail on theft related charges.

Anyone with further information is asked to call SMPD at (650) 522-7200.