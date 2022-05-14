SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred at a bus stop on S. El Camino at Hillsdale.

“We are currently investigating a suspicious death,” police announced in a tweet Saturday morning.

Police say the SamTrans stop will be affected by the investigation. SamTrans will be bypassing through the stop, but the right lane will be closed.

“S/B underpass still accessible,” police elaborated in the tweet.

No further information was given on the investigation. Check back for updates.