(BCN) — San Mateo officers arrested two suspected motorcycle thieves over the weekend after using a tracker that was attached to one of the motorcycles they allegedly stole, according to police.

On Saturday morning, officers were alerted to a report from a man who said his two motorcycles were stolen from his gated parking garage in the 400 block of East Hillsdale Boulevard, the San Mateo Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Officers spoke to witnesses and obtained video footage showing a red Toyota Tacoma truck arriving at the garage and leaving with the stolen motorcycles.

Officers then learned the victim had placed a tracking device on one of the stolen motorcycles. Using the tracker, they located the stolen motorcycles in the 1300 block of Veterans Boulevard in South San Francisco around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

San Mateo police arrested two men on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, after they allegedly stole two motorcycles from an apartment garage in the city. (San Mateo Police Department via Bay City News)

Along with South San Francisco police, the officers from San Mateo found the suspects, Matthew McGettigan and Floyd Cooper, and the red Toyota Tacoma truck allegedly used in the crime.

McGettigan, 32, and Cooper, 37, were arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, and vehicle theft. The stolen motorcycles were returned to the victim, police said.

