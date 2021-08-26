San Mateo delivery driver arrested after parking dispute

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo police arrested a delivery driver for threatening a parking enforcement officer and resisting arrest on Wednesday, authorities said.

Around 1:17 p.m., the San Mateo Police Department responded tot he Main Street parking garage located at 355 2nd Ave. on the report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they learned a confrontation started between a parking enforcement officer and a delivery driver over a parking citation.

The parking enforcement officer was writing a citation for a vehicle being parked in a handicapped parking spot without displaying a valid handicapped placard.

As the officer wrote the ticket, the delivery driver returned to his car.

The parking enforcement officer asked if the delivery driver had a valid placard and the driver admitted he didn’t have a placard.

That’s when the driver began to chase the officer around the garage and threatened to physically harm the parking enforcement officer, authorities said.

Police officers located the delivery driver, who was later identified as 38-year-old John Boswell of Oakland, and contacted him. Boswell initially spoke to the officer, but police said he became “irritated” with officers.

San Mateo police say Boswell refused to identify himself and walked away from the officers. The officers ordered Boswell to remain with them while they conducted their investigation.

Boswell refused to comply with their orders, police said, and physically resisted their efforts to detain him.

Eventually, officers safely arrested Boswell.

He was booked into San Mateo County Jail for resisting an executive officer and resisting arrest.