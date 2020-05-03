San Mateo police arrest drug dealer after finding large amount of cocaine, loaded gun in home

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – A man in San Mateo was arrested after officers located firearms, cocaine and large amounts of cash in his home Friday night, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

38-year-old Steven Fisher was pulled over around 10 p.m. near S. Norfolk Avenue and Fashion Island Boulevard after he ran a red light.

Police learned that Fisher was on court probation.

Officers then did a search of Fisher’s home, which is in compliance with his probation.

Police found four boxes containing over two pounds of cocaine, a replica firearm, a loaded firearm, and large amounts of cash

Fisher was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Main Jail for being in possession of a controlled substance for sale, while being armed, and for obstructing an officer during an investigation.

Police say a ‘bail enhancement for narcotics sales was granted.’

If you have any information on someone manufacturing or selling narcotics, you are asked to call the police department at (650) 522-7700.

