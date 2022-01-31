San Mateo police arrest man sleeping in car after finding firearms, meth

HORIZONTAL – Police car lights for stories with crime, accidents or other emergencies as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/ArtOlympic)

(BCN) – San Mateo police on Sunday arrested a man who had been sleeping in a vehicle, after finding firearms and suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle.

After receiving a call from a neighbor, police went to the 800 block of Prospect Row at 11:14 a.m. on Sunday.

A neighbor saw the man sleeping in the vehicle several times over several weeks, according to police, but only reported the man when garbage started appearing around the vehicle.

On arrival, officers woke up the suspect, a 22-year-old man. They noticed what appeared to be methamphetamine in the vehicle.

During a search, they found an unregistered firearm with one bullet in the chamber, a fully loaded magazine and several credit cards that did not belong to the suspect.

Officers discovered that the suspect was on parole for firearm violations and had two warrants out for his arrest from outside agencies. One warrant was from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a firearm and the other was from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for a parole violation.

As officers were placing handcuffs on the suspect, he became “anxious and tensed” and told them there was a gun in the car, police said.

Eventually the officers brought the suspect to the ground so that he would not be able to run away. During the arrest, one officer sustained a minor cut to the wrist.

The suspect was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on charges related to firearm possession, methamphetamine possession, resisting arrest and the outside agency arrest warrants.