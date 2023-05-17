(KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday for arranging to meet a minor “for lewd purposes.” SMPD said the suspect sent explicit texts to detectives posing as a 14-year-old girl.

The detectives sent texts to Richard Smith, a 35-year-old San Mateo man, where they identified themselves as a “14-year-old girl.” Even with this knowledge, Smith agreed to meet what he believed to be the girl at Laurie Meadows Park on Tuesday for sexual relations, police said.

Smith entered the park, approached an undercover officer, and was arrested. He was charged with contacting a minor to commit a felony and arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes.

Detectives also completed a search of his residence, vehicle and electronics. They found more items that will be used as evidence.

SMPD reminded parents to speak with their children about the dangers of social media.

“Remind them their social media safety is directly related to the personal information they share. Parents should set privacy settings, advise children to be selective about friend requests, teach minors to never agree to meet anyone they met online, and review their social media periodically. Most importantly, parents should remind children that ‘what goes on the internet, stays on the internet,’” SMPD said.