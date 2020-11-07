San Mateo police investigate several shootings over past week

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – A series of shootings shake up a San Mateo community following a pre-Halloween homicide.

Police say last Friday a 30-year-old man was shot and killed and a child was injured.

Since then, there have been more shootings in that area.

San Mateo police have increased patrols in the neighborhoods along Eleanor Drive and South Norfolk Way where at least three shootings have happened over the last week.

Investigators believe they are connected and they’re looking for people with information to come forward.

A memorial made up of candles, flowers and balloons pay respect to a man shot and killed in a San Mateo driveway.

Investigators say the 30-year-old man, identified by friends as the artist “Juice Boi” was gunned down on October 30th.

A child was also injured but the killing has set off a rash of gunfire.

“San Mateo is normally a very quiet city, we’re not used to what’s going on right now. However, we do have the resources to handle it,” Officer Michael Haobsh said.

Police say after the Eleanor Drive shooting, two more have followed.

In the early morning hours of November 1st and November 5th, police responded to shots fired at a home on South Norfolk Street near Newbridge Avenue.

Police say they were targeted. The third report near Edna Way was unfounded.

“Our investigators have continued to go into those neighborhoods, they’re reaching out to community members to come forward, to tell us what they’ve seen or what they’re heard,” Haobsh said.

Police are expecting large crowds to gather near 19th Avenue Park and the Shoreview neighborhoods over the next several days.

A number of memorial events are planned to happen to honor the victim’s life.

Police have not identified any suspects in these shootings.

The child who was injured on October 30th has been released from the hospital.

