SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Two mountain lion sightings in San Mateo prompted police to issue a public safety alert on Monday.

A mountain lion attacked a chicken in one resident’s backyard on Aragon Boulevard at 1:25 p.m. Sunday, police said. Four hours later, a mountain lion was spotted near a creek along a hiking trail at Laurelwood Park on Glendora Drive.

The San Mateo Police Department officers searched for the mountain lion but they were unable to find the big cat.

SMPD listed the following cougar safety tips for the community: