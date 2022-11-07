SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Two mountain lion sightings in San Mateo prompted police to issue a public safety alert on Monday.
A mountain lion attacked a chicken in one resident’s backyard on Aragon Boulevard at 1:25 p.m. Sunday, police said. Four hours later, a mountain lion was spotted near a creek along a hiking trail at Laurelwood Park on Glendora Drive.
The San Mateo Police Department officers searched for the mountain lion but they were unable to find the big cat.
SMPD listed the following cougar safety tips for the community:
- Do not feed deer. It is illegal in California and it will attract mountain lions.
- Do not approach a mountain lion if seen, especially one that is feeding or with cubs. Most mountain lions will try to avoid confrontation.
- Avoid hiking or jogging through wooded areas when mountain lions are most active — dawn, dusk, or at night.
- Keep a close watch on small children and small pets when hiking or traveling in wooded areas.
- Do not run if you encounter a mountain lion. Instead: Face the animal, make noise, try to look bigger by waving your arms, throw rocks or other objects, and pick up small children.