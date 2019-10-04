Live Now
KRONON: STREAMING LIVE, LOCAL NEWS NOW

San Mateo police K-9 finds 23 pounds of meth in car

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN MATEO (KRON) — San Mateo Police Officers contacted a driver near a local park on a welfare check Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Around 7:46 a.m., the driver was arrested for a warrant and officers used a trained narcotics detection police K-9 to search the car.

The search led to a discovery of 23 pounds of methamphetamine, valued as more than $160,000.

The suspect is identified as 26-year-old Vladimir Magallan-Gallegos, a Nevada resident.

Magallan-Gallegos was reportedly booked into San Mateo County Jail for possession for sale of dangerous drug, transportation of a dangerous drugs and a San Mateo County traffic warrant.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News