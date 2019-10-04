San Mateo police K-9 finds 23 pounds of meth in car

SAN MATEO (KRON) — San Mateo Police Officers contacted a driver near a local park on a welfare check Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Around 7:46 a.m., the driver was arrested for a warrant and officers used a trained narcotics detection police K-9 to search the car.

The search led to a discovery of 23 pounds of methamphetamine, valued as more than $160,000.

The suspect is identified as 26-year-old Vladimir Magallan-Gallegos, a Nevada resident.

Magallan-Gallegos was reportedly booked into San Mateo County Jail for possession for sale of dangerous drug, transportation of a dangerous drugs and a San Mateo County traffic warrant.