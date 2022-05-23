SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department announced it has arrested a 56-year-old transient in connection with a fatal stabbing at a SamTrans bus stop on May 14.

According to SMPD, patrol officers were dispatched to the SamTrans bus stop located at 11 West Hillsdale Boulevard after receiving a call of a man slumped over a bench. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Tedrick Towns, unresponsive with a pool of blood underneath him.

SMPD detectives initiated a homicide investigation and learned that the stabbing was not a random attack. According to detectives, Towns and Bibbs knew one another. On May 14, sometime after 1:40 a.m., Towns and Bibbs had an argument at the bus stop, which resulted in Bibbs stabbing Towns. Several hours later, a community member waiting for the bus observed Towns and called 911.

On May 16, the Redwood City Police Department and SMPD arrested Bibbs in Redwood City. At the time of his arrest, Bibbs was a parolee-at-large, had an outstanding warrant, and failed to register as a sex offender. Bibbs also had two previous convictions for stabbing two people; one 2020 conviction for stabbing a person at a bus stop and a 2013 conviction for stabbing another occupant in a vehicle.

SMPD said the investigation is still active and urge those who were in the area at the time of the stabbing to contact the police at 650-522-7700.