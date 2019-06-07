San Mateo police officer arrested for talking to teen online about sex

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Mateo police officer was arrested Thursday after allegedly contacting a teenager through a dating app and talking about engaging in sexual activity.

The police officer, identified as 40-year-old Robert Davies, was in contact with someone posing as a 16-year-old girl on the dating app Tinder, according to police.

The person posing as the teen talked to the police officer through several apps, including Tinder, Snapchat and Kik, about engaging in sexual activity, police said.

According to police, the tipster did research and figured out the adult they were communicating with was a police officer in the Bay Area.

After the tipster came forward to authorities on May 11, San Jose police launched an investigation and confirmed Davies was, in fact, a police officer in San Mateo.

Police then issued search warrants for Davies’ home and electronic devices.

He was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of contacting a minor with intent to commit a felony.

The suspect has been placed on administrative leave from the San Mateo Police Department.

In a statement, San Mateo Police Chief Susan Manheimer said:

“This alleged conduct, if true, is in no way a reflection of all that we stand for as a Department, and is an affront to the tenets of our department and our profession as a whole. As San Mateo police officers, we have sworn an oath to serve and protect our communities. I can assure you that we remain steadfast to this commitment to serving our community with “Professionalism, Integrity, and Excellence.”

Davies is being held in the Santa Clara County Jail on $50,000 bail.

His first court appearance was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Those with information on the allegations against Davies are asked to contact the San Jose Police Department at (408) 537-1397.

