San Mateo police release new details in sexual assault case of 60-year-old woman

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo police officers responded to a report of sexual assault Wednesday night, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

Officers arrived to the scene at 9th Avenue and S El Camino Real where they located a woman in her 60s who had been seriously beaten and sexually assaulted.

The suspect fled southwest on foot.

SMPD detectives learned new information regarding the incident and are now sharing it with the public.

They believe the suspect is homeless and visited businesses in the city of San Mateo.

He is described as a white or Hispanic man in his late teens to early 20s, light skinned, average build and height with dark outgrown or slightly curly hair. He was wearing a red “LIFEGUARD” sweatshirt, dark pants and carrying a backpack or satchel.

Police say he may have also been on a silver bicycle with duct tape wrapped around the seat.

Detectives have since found the red sweater and bicycle.

Police are also asking the public in the nearby area to check their security camera footage.

Anyone with information and/or security camera footage is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Lee Violett at (650) 522-7662 or by email at lviolett@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.