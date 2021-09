SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who went missing in San Mateo on Sunday afternoon.

The San Mateo Police Department said Jose Cotzojayturuy was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of 27th Avenue.

He is described as 4’8″ tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark red t-shirt, black Adidas sweatpants and may be barefoot.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 9-1-1 immediately.