San Mateo police seek public’s help in locating shooting suspects

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Three people are at large after police say they entered a home, shot an occupant and pistol whipped another.

San Mateo police responded to the 1000 block of College Avenue on September 9 at around 3:04 p.m. for reports of a person requesting medical assistance.

After investigating, police say three suspects waited for one of the victims to return home and pistol whipped him when he arrived. The suspects then forced their way into the residences and shot another man who was trying to run out of the house.

The San Mateo Police Department continues to investigate this attempted homicide and home invasion.

Anyone with information or security camera footage is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or by email at pak@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDtips or by calling (650) 522-7676.