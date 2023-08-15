SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Mateo has reduced speed limits around 13 public elementary and middle schools in an effort to improve safety.

According to the city, the speed limits have been reduced to 15 or 25 miles per hour. The city council approved the new speed zones earlier this year which will be completed in phases.

The first phase covers public elementary and middle schools with the second phase covering private elementary and middle schools. The third phase covers local high schools spanning to 38 roadways segments, the city said.

“As my children and yours return to school this week, I’m excited to share our City’s progress to reduce speed limits near schools. We all play a part in keeping our streets safe whether we walk, bike, or drive in San Mateo,” said San Mateo City Mayor Amourence Lee. “This effort is part of a comprehensive approach to achieve Vision Zero and eliminate road fatalities in our City.”

The City of San Mateo provided a map of where the new reduced speeds are posted.