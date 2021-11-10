San Mateo sheriff will no longer cooperate with ICE

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Starting today, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office will no longer transfer undocumented inmates to federal custody unless they are ordered to by a judge.

Sheriff Carlos Bolanos made the decision after holding a special meeting with the community where they criticized the sheriff’s office for making 15 transfers to ICE from county jail in 2020.

The residents said the practice “does more harm than good when it comes to building community relations.”

With the decision, San Mateo joins other Bay Area counties that have similar policies.

ICE will have to obtain a warrant if they think an inmate poses a serious threat and wants the help of department.