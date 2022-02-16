San Mateo Sheriff’s office searches for strong arm robbery suspects

SAN CARLOS (KRON) – The San Mateo County Sheriff’s office is looking for three suspects allegedly responsible for a strong arm robbery.

Around 6:29 p.m. February 15, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Industrial Road in San Carlos, according to a news release.

“Upon arrival, deputies contacted two victims and learned that three unknown male suspects, wearing hooded sweatshirts and medical face masks, approached the victims and forcefully took personal property from them,” the news release states.

The suspects were seen on foot, running south on Industrial Road. Deputies were unable to locate them. Neighboring law enforcement agencies were told to be on the lookout for the suspects.

“This investigation is ongoing to locate potential witnesses and surveillance video in the area,” the news release continues.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at 650-363-4911. The sheriff’s office maintains an anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.