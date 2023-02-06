SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release Monday warning residents of what it called a “dangerous social media challenge.” SMCSO said several San Carlos residents have reported being struck by water beads shot by a toy gun.

“A toy gun stops being a toy when it victimizes others,” the sheriff’s office said.

The toy guns being used in this challenge are known as “Gel Blasters” or “Orbeez Toy Guns,” according to SMCSO. Orbeez are gel pellets that can be loaded into the gun and fired rapidly.

On TikTok, several videos show users playing with Orbeez and shooting them out of toy guns. One video with 4.2 million likes demonstrates how to load up the toy gun along with the text, “How to start a war with your siblings?”

In San Carlos, SMCSO says the Orbeez incidents have mainly occurred downtown and in surrounding areas.

Police said witnesses believe there are five juvenile suspects riding in a vehicle. Their modus operandi is to drive by the victims and fire the toy gun at random people walking down the street, usually in the evening.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call SMSCO at (650) 363-4911.