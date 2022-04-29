SAN CARLOS (BCN) – The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Helen Kostomarow, 68, was last seen in San Carlos on Thursday around 2 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Kostomarow is Caucasian, 5 feet 5 inches tall and has long gray hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light brown jacket, blue capri pants, sandals and a black purse.

She is considered at-risk due to her age and medical concerns, according to the sheriff’s office.

Any who sees her is asked to call 911.

