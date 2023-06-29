(KRON) — A Redwood City man was arrested on child sex abuse charges after a parent alerted police.

The accused predator worked for a summer program held at Fiesta Gardens International School at 1001 Bermuda Drive in San Mateo, according to police.

A mother reported “inappropriate interactions” between her child and a staff member of the summer program on Wednesday. The San Mateo Police Department wrote, “The Boys and Girls Club operated the summer school program at the school.”

Kevin Granados-Elizalde, 25, was employed by the Boys and Girls Club as an assistant site director for the summer program, according to police.

“Because of the magnitude and seriousness of the victim’s statements, SMPD Detectives worked unceasingly,” police wrote. Detectives said they determined Granados-Elizalde had sexually abused the victim, who is less than 14 years old.

According to the Boys and Girls Club’s website, its free summer program at Fiesta Gardens International School is for students in grades between kindergarten and fifth grade.

Granados-Elizalde was arrested and booked into jail for a multitude of charges, including contacting a minor to commit a felony, arranging a meeting with a minor, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under fourteen years old, use of an underage person for obscene matter, and possession of child pornography.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the San Mateo Police Department is still looking for more potential victims.

Police released two mugshots of Granados-Elizalde Thursday to show what he looks like with and without glasses.

Kevin Granados-Elizalde (SMPD photo)

Kevin Granados-Elizalde (SMPD photo)

If you or someone you know has been victimized by Granados-Elizalde, contact Detective Sergeant Dave Manion at 650-504-7568 or email dmanion@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling 650-522-7676.

“This topic surrounding child sexual abuse can be difficult to discuss, but awareness is essential to protect our children,” San Mateo police wrote.

The following tips and preventative measures were provided by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children: