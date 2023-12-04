(KRON) — Three San Mateo teenagers who allegedly assaulted a good Samaritan attempting to break up a fight in a park Sunday were arrested, the San Mateo Police Department said. San Mateo PD received multiple calls regarding an assault at Central Park on East 5th Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

At the scene, officers found a victim suffering from several injuries to the head, face and body. The victim told police he was trying to diffuse a possible fight when a group of teens pushed him to the ground. They then began to kick, punch and stomp on him, according to police.

They also took the victim’s cell phone as he attempted to call the police. The victim was taken to a local trauma center and treated for his injuries.

At the park, officers located a group of four male teens. One of them fled the scene, but the other three were detained and positively identified as the people who assaulted the victim, according to police.

The teens were in some kind of altercation with a subject on a bicycle, police said. When the victim approached and attempted to deescalate the altercation, he was pushed into the bushes and beaten by the group of teens.

In the course of the arrest, officers smelled alcohol on the teens and determined they were responsible for stealing $100 worth of alcohol from Walgreens prior to the incident.

All three subjects were medically cleared and booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Hall. Charges for the three included:

Assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury

Battery with serious bodily injury

Damage or destroy communication device

One of those arrested was 14 years old. The other two were 16. All three were San Mateo residents.