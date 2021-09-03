San Mateo varsity football game canceled due to COVID

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) – COVID-19 continues to impact students throughout the Bay Area.

In the South Bay, the San Mateo-Half Moon Bay varsity football game scheduled for Friday evening was canceled.

San Mateo Union High School leaders confirmed that someone involved with the team tested positive for the virus.

The principal tells KRON4 they just found out the game would have to be canceled on Wednesday.

“It’s a letdown. It’s disappointing, however, I think we all understand that the number one thing right now is the safety and wellbeing of our students and our communities,” John Nazar, Half Moon Bay High School principal, said.

Football fans are going to have to wait another week to see the varsity football team take the field.

While their team is healthy, San Mateo was forced to cancel because of COVID-19.

“We can confirm that there was a positive case involving a member of our varsity football community at San Mateo High School. Safety is our highest priority for our students, athletes and opponents,” Nazar said.

The JV team did play, Half Moon Bay High School principal John Nazar says it’s unfortunate to see COVID still impacting the kids.

“With all the pandemic, we only had 6 games last year. Our team is ready to get out there and play. We had so many great kids that just wanted to be part of the community,” Nazar said.

He says their athletic director did try to schedule another game, contacting schools that weren’t playing this weekend but they couldn’t make it work logistically.

“Since we were planning on a home game that means having to get busses and all those other pieces, referees, and we just weren’t able to pull it off, unfortunately,” Nazar said.

Nazar says despite this cancelation, he does think things are looking up.

“I can feel the spirit around the campus, kids are really excited to be back in school learning with their teachers but additionally that extra piece of being with their friends and participating in something that’s healthy,” Nazar said.

KRON4 checked the San Mateo football team’s schedule and as of right now, they are scheduled to play next Friday.