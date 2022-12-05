SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Mateo woman was reportedly kidnapped in Mexico and has been missing for six days, according to her friend’s and family’s Facebook group.

Monica De Leon, 29, was walking with her puppy to a gym on November 29 when she was forced into a van and the van drove off, according to the group. The alleged kidnapping happened in Tepatitlan, Mexico, near the city of Guadalajara.

No one has seen or heard from De Leon since.

The missing woman’s family reported her disappearance to the U.S. State Department, the agency that tracks American citizens who are missing overseas. De Leon’s family said it’s also alerting state Sen. Alex Padilla and Rep. Jackie Speier.

(Help Us Find Monica De Leon Facebook page)

Her family is hoping that U.S. officials will work with local Mexican authorities to search for her.

De Leon was described as 5’5″ tall, has short black and blonde hair, and was wearing black clothing.