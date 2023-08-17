(KRON) — Authorities are investigating the disappearance of a woman, the San Mateo Police Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Dami Kim, 39, was last in contact with a friend on July 12 when she and her dog were last seen near Bridgepointe Apartments located at 2201 Bridgepointe Parkway. Kim was officially reported missing on July 19.

Kim is a Korean woman who is 5-foot-2 and approximately 105 pounds, SMPD said. She has black hair and brown eyes. Kim lived in Orange County and the Los Angeles area before moving to San Mateo.

(San Mateo Police Department) (San Mateo Police Department)

The circumstances around Kim’s disappearance are unknown at this time. Her dog, a tan toy poodle named Curry (pictured below), is still missing, SMPD said.

(San Mateo Police Department)

Police said anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact SMPD Detective Lazaro at 650-522-7661 or by email at mlazaro@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling 650-522-7676.