(KRON) — Residents in the area of Stanton Avenue and Giant Road are being asked to shelter in place due to a hazardous materials event in the area, according to the San Pablo Police Department. Fire and police units are on the scene and people are being advised to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is also on the scene, according to a tweet. A photo accompanying the tweet showed two first responders vehicles at what looked like a residential area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.