San Pablo man charged with sexual abuse of 3-year-old girl

SAN PABLO (KRON) – San Pablo police have arrested a man they say sexually abused a 3-year-old girl.

According to police, 65-year-old Adalberto Guardado of San Pablo was arrested on Sept. 14 at his home where the alleged attack happened after police received information about the sexual abuse of a 3-year-old child.

Police said the 3-year-old had reported it to a family member.

Guardado has been charged with two felonies, including the alleged sexual abuse of a minor, Jane Doe.

Officials said the enhancements allege Guardado assaulted the child and befriended her before the alleged assault.

Guardado is being held without bail and is set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone who has any additional information about this case is asked to call the San Pablo Police Department at 510-215-3150.

