NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after saving his son from drowning at Lake Berryessa in Napa County on Sunday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post. Around 3 p.m., authorities received a call of 35-year-old Marciallo Perez who was drowning in the lake.

Witnesses said Perez, a San Pablo resident, jumped into the water to save his son from drowning. The son survived, but the Napa County Sheriff’s Marine Unit recovered Perez’s body at 4:17 p.m.

Authorities said Perez’s son is “young” but did not reveal his age. This is the second drowning in the last six days, according to the Facebook post.

Lake Berryessa is roughly 35 miles northeast of the city of Napa. Authorities remind people to wear a life jacket when you are on a boat or in/near water.