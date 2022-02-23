San Pablo man gets 16.7 years for molesting 3-year-old child

SAN PABLO (BCN) – A 68-year-old San Pablo man was sentenced to 200 months in prison by a federal court on Tuesday for the sexual coercion of a minor, the Department of Justice announced.

Adalberto Borja Guardado admitted in a plea agreement that in 2019 he molested a three-year-old child and used his cell phone to record it.

According to the DOJ, the child informed a parent the next day and the parent reported it to the San Pablo Police Department. Police then seized three cellphones from Guardado and discovered a video of the molestation. A forensic review of all three smartphones revealed “multiple” additional images of child pornography, law enforcement said.

Guardado was arrested five days after the molestation, on September 14, 2019, and has remained in custody since that date. He pleaded guilty to the federal charge of enticement and coercion of a minor on September 7, 2021.

In addition to his 200-month term of imprisonment, Guardado was sentenced to 15 years of supervision following his prison term.

