San Pablo PD offer $20K reward in Robel Tadesse murder case

SAN PABLO (KRON) – A $20,000 reward is being offered by the family of murder victim Robel Tadesse for information that helps police catch his killer.
Tadesse was shot and killed last month in San Pablo.
San Pablo police say Tadesse appears to have been targeted.
Anyone with information is asked to call San Pablo police.
Latest News Headlines:
- San Mateo High School students going cell phone free, thanks to new policy
- Colin Kaepernick speaks out about SF police shooting that led him to protest
- BART ordinance would outlaw panhandling at platforms, inside trains
- Homeless man who attacked San Francisco woman ordered to stay in jail
- 2 people rescued after small plane crashes into ocean near Half Moon Bay