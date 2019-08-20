Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

San Pablo PD offer $20K reward in Robel Tadesse murder case

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN PABLO (KRON) – A $20,000 reward is being offered by the family of murder victim Robel Tadesse for information that helps police catch his killer.

Tadesse was shot and killed last month in San Pablo.

San Pablo police say Tadesse appears to have been targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Pablo police.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News