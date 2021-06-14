San Pablo police K9 tracks down suspect who fled arrest on foot

Marijuana seized during an arrest by San Pablo police on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Photo courtesy of San Pablo Police Department)

SAN PABLO (BCN) – San Pablo police officers put the department’s new K9 staff member into action Saturday night after a suspect tried to flee on foot after officers found a gun in his vehicle.

Officers had spotted a parked vehicle that had no license plates late Saturday night and spoke with the man inside. He admitted to having multiple ounces of marijuana in the car and a search of the vehicle ensued.

When officers found a handgun hidden in a compartment in the dashboard behind the glove box, the suspect fled on foot, jumping fences in the neighborhood as he ran from officers.

With the assistance of the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff, Richmond Police Department and California Highway Patrol, police set up a perimeter. A CHP helicopter also assisted.

A handgun recovered during an arrest by San Pablo police on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Photo courtesy of San Pablo Police Department)

The dashboard and glove box where a concealed compartment contained a handgun, seized during an arrest by San Pablo police on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Photo courtesy of San Pablo Police Department)

Closeup of a concealed compartment contained a handgun, seized during an arrest by San Pablo police on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Photo courtesy of San Pablo Police Department)

Marijuana seized during an arrest by San Pablo police on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Photo courtesy of San Pablo Police Department)

However, it was the police dog with San Pablo Police Department that tracked the suspect to a hidden location between the side of a house and a small shed.

Officers said the suspect complied with the dog’s commands and surrendered quickly and peacefully. Officers later determined the handgun recovered during the arrest was loaded and reported stolen in Oakland.