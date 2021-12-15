San Pablo police officers kill man carrying airsoft gun in Richmond

(KRON) – San Pablo police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in North Richmond on Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched after a San Pablo police captain said a grocery store employee called in concerned that a man in their parking lot at Rumrill Blvd. and Market Ave. was holding a gun.

He drove away as officers responded to the scene.

Officers then pulled him over along Market Avenue around 2:00 p.m.

Captain Brian Bubar says the man was holding what officers later learned was an airsoft gun.

Capt. Bubar says they saw blood on the man’s hands and that he was clutching the gun to his chest mimicking and sliding it as if reracking, instead of listening to the officer’s commands to show his hands.

Then San Pablo police say he turned toward the officers and that’s when four of them fired an unknown number of rounds that struck him.

The man was given medical attention, but he died on the way to the hospital.

The man was described by the initial caller who was said to be an employee at the market – as a white man in his 40’s. He was later found to be Hispanic.

The man isn’t being named right now because San Pablo police are working to let his family know first.

Meantime, the four officers are on administrative paid leave as protocol.

An investigation is underway with the Department of Justice, Contra Costa County District Attorney, and San Pablo police.

In an upcoming interview airing at 10:00 p.m., KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian spoke with San Pablo police about the fatal shooting.

