San Pablo police release new footage of drive-by shooting

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) – San Pablo police have released new security footage of a drive-by shooting that happened in July.

The incident occurred on the 3500 block of San Pablo Dam Road on July 1, when a late-model Honda Crosstour with multiple occupants drove up to a victims car and shot the driver.

Security footage shows the victim’s vehicle speed off while the suspect’s vehicle turns out of frame.

The victim sustained serious injuries but survived.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 510-215-3150. All callers can remain anonymous.