SAN PABLO, Calif. (BCN) — San Pablo police are asking for the public’s help in the unsolved 2020 homicide of Shawn Tillis, officials said Monday.

Tillis, 27, was fatally shot in a parking lot on the 1300 block of Rumrill Boulevard on June 12, 2020.

According to footage, police believe two suspects approached Tillis’ vehicle as he was parking and fired over 30 rounds from an assault rifle and a handgun.

The suspects then drove away in a 2015 Volkswagen Passat, which was reported stolen from southern California in 2019. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s homicide section at (510) 215-3255, where callers can remain anonymous. Tipsters can also email Detective Dugonjic at AlmirD@SanPabloCa.gov. The governor’s office is offering a reward for an arrest in this case.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.