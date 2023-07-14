(KRON) — Thieves, who police say stole 45 pairs of brand name sunglasses, were arrested in San Pablo Friday morning. According to a social post from the San Pablo Police Department, an officer stopped a wanted vehicle, and located sunglasses along with the occupants of the car.

All the stolen shades still had their price tags, police said. Each pair retailed for $300 or more, meaning the estimated value of the stolen sunglasses was over $13,000. The car’s occupants were booked into county jail and charged with possession of stolen property.

“With the heat rising this week, it is no surprise that sunglasses would be a hot commodity,” San Pablo PD said in their post. “Hopefully they have a brighter future ahead of them.”