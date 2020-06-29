San Quentin COVID-19 outbreak: Nearly 1,000 new cases in last 2 weeks

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A growing coronavirus outbreak at San Quentin State Prison at last check has grown to nearly 1,100 confirmed cases among inmates and staff.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s website, there were 1,016 active cases Monday morning among inmates housed at the facility.

Of those cases, 968 have been confirmed over the last 14 days.

On Friday, Marin County, where the prison is located, reversed plans for further relaxing local COVID-19 restrictions Monday due to the uptick in cases among local residents and inmates.

