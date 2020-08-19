San Quentin death row inmate dies

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) – Another San Quentin death row inmate has passed away, according to officials.

Condemned inmate Dean E. Dunlap was pronounced dead July 29th at an outside hospital, according to San Bernardino County officials.

According to the online Patient Tracker, 25 inmates at San Quentin have died from COVID-19.

The exact cause of Dunlap’s death has not yet been released.

Dunlap was sentenced to death in San Bernardino County on April 14, 2006, for first-degree murder and was admitted onto California’s death row on April 24, 2006.

There are currently 712 people on California’s death row.

Latest Stories: