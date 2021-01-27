San Quentin death row inmate dies after found unresponsive in cell

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) — Death row inmate Louis Peoples died Sunday morning after being found unresponsive in his cell at San Quentin Prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The Marin County Coroner’s Office will determine Peoples’ cause of death.

Peoples, 58, was sentenced to death in Alameda County on Aug. 4, 2000 for three counts of first-degree murder with the use of a firearm.

He was on death row since 2000.

There are currently 706 people on California’s death row.

