San Quentin death row inmate dies from COVID-19 complications

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) – Another condemned inmate at San Quentin has died from what appears to be COVID-19 complications, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

64-year-old Jeffrey J. Hawkins was pronounced dead on Wednesday, July 15 at a hospital outside of the prison.

The exact cause of death has not yet been released.

According to the online Patient Tracker, 11 inmates at San Quentin have died from COVID-19.

On February 9, 1990, Hawkins was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder in Sacramento County.

At this time, 719 people are on death row in California.

No other details have been released at this time.

