San Quentin death row inmate dies of unknown causes

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) – A condemned inmate at San Quentin died of unknown causes early Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

71-year-old Thomas Potts was sentenced by Kings County to California’s death row on July 23, 1998. He was sentenced for the murders of Fred and Shirley Jenks.

Potts had been on death row since July 29, 1998.

Officials say Potts was pronounced dead around 12:23 a.m. on Wednesday at an outside hospital.

Foul play is not suspected in his death, but the cause remains unknown at this time.

Currently, there are 728 inmates on death row in California.

Over the last 42 years, since 1978, inmates have died from: